This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
