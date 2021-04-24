 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert