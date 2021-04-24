Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.