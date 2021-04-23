Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.