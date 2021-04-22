Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
