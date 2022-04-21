 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

