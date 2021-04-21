For the drive home in Hickory: Clear. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
