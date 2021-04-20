 Skip to main content
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

