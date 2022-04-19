 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert