Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
