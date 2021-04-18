Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
