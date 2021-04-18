Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.