 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert