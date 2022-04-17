Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
