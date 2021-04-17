 Skip to main content
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

