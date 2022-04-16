 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

