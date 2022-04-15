Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.