 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert