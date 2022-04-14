Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.