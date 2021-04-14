Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.