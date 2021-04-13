This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
