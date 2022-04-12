This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees …
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Hickory. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
This evening in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Frid…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's t…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory will see warm…