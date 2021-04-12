 Skip to main content
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

