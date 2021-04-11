This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
