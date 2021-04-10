 Skip to main content
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

