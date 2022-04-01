 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

