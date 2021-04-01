This evening in Hickory: Mostly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
