Warning: This column may shock sensitive readers

Each time I'm shocked, I remember that electricity, though often portrayed as a friendly cartoon character like Reddy Kilowatt, was used to intentionally kill people. In Carl Sifakis' book "The Encyclopedia of American Crime," I learned the first person to die in the electric chair met his maker all aglow in 1890.

That event came after engineer Harold Brown traveled around the countryside in the 1880s demonstrating the strength of alternating current by killing things. It’s a much harsher approach to a scientific demonstration than Bill Nye takes.

According to Sifakis, Brown electrocuted dogs, cats and horses. The spectacle drew large crowds.

That may be a reflection of the limited entertainment choices in many towns back in the late 1800s.

“What do you want to do this afternoon, Zebadiah?”

“Well, we can stay around here and watch the corn grow, or we can go down to the town square and see a psychopathic engineer kill innocent animals with some of that ’lectricity.”

“I’ll hitch up the team. Let’s just make sure we park ’em near the back.”