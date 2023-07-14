HICKORY — Residents of Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. It is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Alzheimer’s Association - Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Unifour at L.P. Frans Stadium located at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW in Hickory. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk start at 10:30 a.m.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 369,000 caregivers.

To register as a participant or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Unifour, visit act.alz.org/Unifour or call 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina. To register and receive the latest updates on any of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.