Wake Forest researcher: There aren't a lot of vaccinated people in the hospital

D’Agostino McGowan said that “rather than reporting the percent of people who have gotten COVID-19 or been hospitalized among vaccinated people, the reporting tends to focus on the flip — the percent of vaccinated people among those who have gotten COVID-19 or been hospitalized.”

She said that “one is useful for thinking about vaccine effectiveness and the other isn’t.

“The vaccines are very effective, but reports are not making this clear,” she said.

Other viewpoints

The CDC, as well as local and state public-health officials, have said that at least 95% of current COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are occurring in the unvaccinated, those with just one of the two Moderna or Pfizer doses, or who are immunocompromised.

For example, Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said last week there have been few local cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“The slower we are at people getting the vaccine, the virus can get ahead and potentially mutate into something even more contagious,” Swift said.