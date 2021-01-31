Videos encourage safe, independent learning

NEWTON — If you’re a parent looking for ways to make sure that your child’s screen time is safe and productive, the Catawba County Library has a new digital resource to ease your mind.
Just for Kids Access Video offers educational videos kids actually want to watch, and it’s free of advertisements, so kids can explore and learn on their own.
Videos on the Just for Kids platform are tailored to children from Pre-K to elementary age and feature "Sesame Street," "The Electric Company," "Arthur," "Dr. Seuss," "The Berenstain Bears," "Dinosaur Train," and many others. Multiple episodes encourage kids to follow a series as they discover the excitement of learning, especially when it’s self-directed. Live-action and animated videos add variety, and activity sheets enhance literacy skills through vocabulary-building, word seek-and-finds, and problem-solving exercises.
Kids and parents are welcome to browse the videos displayed or filter the results by choosing categories like ABCs & 123s, Arts & Music, Health & PE, History, Math, Peoples & Places, Reading & Writing, Sciences, TV Shows & Movies, and World Languages. Other topics include All About Nature, Books & Stories Brought to Life, Early Learners, Exploring Our World, Homework Help, and TV Shows (divided by appeal to older kids and younger ones).
To enjoy Just for Kids, parents can visit www.nclive.org and choose the library where they have an account. When prompted, they can enter their library card number to get access to the NC LIVE website. Then, they’ll click on the blue bar labeled ‘browse all databases’ and choose the "J" section, where they’ll find the Just for Kids Streaming Collection. Clicking on it will launch the broad selection of kid-friendly videos.
For even more versatility, parents can set up a personal account through Just for Kids where they can create customized playlists, save favorite videos, and select subjects of interest. They can even opt to have Just for Kids send monthly emails highlighting new videos in the subjects they choose.
The Just for Kids platform is the latest addition to the Catawba County Library’s slate of early childhood digital resources, which include TumbleBooks (animated talking picture books, graphic novels, read-along chapter books, National Geographic videos, and books in French and Spanish), ABCmouse (online reading and games), and NC Kids Digital Library (ebooks, audiobooks, and videos). To learn more about them and the library’s other family-friendly educational tools, call or visit your local branch.
For more details, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.