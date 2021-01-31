Videos encourage safe, independent learning

NEWTON — If you’re a parent looking for ways to make sure that your child’s screen time is safe and productive, the Catawba County Library has a new digital resource to ease your mind.

Just for Kids Access Video offers educational videos kids actually want to watch, and it’s free of advertisements, so kids can explore and learn on their own.

Videos on the Just for Kids platform are tailored to children from Pre-K to elementary age and feature "Sesame Street," "The Electric Company," "Arthur," "Dr. Seuss," "The Berenstain Bears," "Dinosaur Train," and many others. Multiple episodes encourage kids to follow a series as they discover the excitement of learning, especially when it’s self-directed. Live-action and animated videos add variety, and activity sheets enhance literacy skills through vocabulary-building, word seek-and-finds, and problem-solving exercises.

Kids and parents are welcome to browse the videos displayed or filter the results by choosing categories like ABCs & 123s, Arts & Music, Health & PE, History, Math, Peoples & Places, Reading & Writing, Sciences, TV Shows & Movies, and World Languages. Other topics include All About Nature, Books & Stories Brought to Life, Early Learners, Exploring Our World, Homework Help, and TV Shows (divided by appeal to older kids and younger ones).