HICKORY — The Veterans Administration (VA) Regional Office in Winston-Salem, The Charles George VAMC in Asheville, and the Vietnam Veterans of America, North Carolina State Council will host a “PACT Act” Toxic Exposure Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Catawba Valley Community College Workforce Solutions Complex from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The PACT Act of August 2022 is the most significant legislation passed in the last three decades regarding health care and disability benefits for veterans. It is estimated that over 3.5 million veterans will be impacted by the PACT Act.

Anyone who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, or post-9/11 era or had toxic exposure in service may be entitled to VA benefits under the new law that expanded eligibility. Learn more about filing a claim and hear VA leadership speak on this important topic.

For more information, contact Jim Battcher at battchersr@charter.net.