US Capitol Christmas Tree to visit Newton

NEWTON — Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The National Forests in North Carolina, in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors, will bring the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Pisgah Forest to Washington, D.C., including a special appearance in downtown Newton the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The 78-foot-tall red spruce will be harvested from the Pisgah National Forest in early November and prepared for the nearly 1,000-mile expedition. The journey will include a series of outdoor community celebrations before being delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 18, where it will be decorated with handmade ornaments and tree skirts specially created by North Carolinians.

Downtown Newton will hold festivities from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to celebrate the visit from The People’s Tree. The tree will be transported to the U.S. Capitol by a truck more than 100 feet long and will remain enclosed until it arrives in Washington, D.C.

Well-wishers are invited to sign banners on the side of the truck while it is parked on the A Street side of the 1924 Courthouse Square. Live music, holiday activities for children, and opportunities for charitable giving are planned.

The celebration is free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to visit downtown Newton’s merchants and eateries during the visit, and food trucks will also offer food for sale.

Cargo Transporters, an asset-based transportation operation headquartered in Catawba County, is partnering with downtown Newton to celebrate the tree’s visit.

“Cargo Transporters is thrilled to support the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative,” said Cargo Transporters CEO and president Dennis Dellinger. “We’re proud to share in hosting this piece of history in the great state of North Carolina. This program, The People’s Tree, is one of many the trucking industry has devoted its resources and heart to.”

“We are honored that the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will visit Newton on its journey from the mountains of North Carolina to the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.,” Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “Newton looks forward to being part of this gift to the nation and the joy it will bring to our community this holiday.”

The tree’s journey is made possible with the support of presenting sponsor 84 Lumber, along with Kenworth Truck Company, Hardy Brothers Trucking, Hale Trailer, Spireon, Inc., North Carolina Forest Service, North Carolina Department of Agriculture, Dover Crane, Verizon, Western North Carolina Agriculture Center, Society of American Foresters, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Truckload Carriers Association, AHF Products, Bruce, Hartco and Robbins, Pilot Flying J, FIND Outdoors, Nantahala Outdoor Center, Bartlett Tree Company, National Forest Foundation, LexisNexis VitalChek Network, Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Cultivated Cocktails, and Vesmir.

“We are beyond grateful for the host cities who play such a vital role in bringing the tree across the country,” said James Melonas, Forest Supervisor, National Forests in North Carolina.

If your organization or business would like to join downtown Newton’s celebration of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree,contact Newton Main Street Director Mary Yount at myount@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4360. News about local festivities planned for the tree’s visit will be available at www.downtownnewton.org/downtownevents/capitoltree. You may also visit www.uscapitolchristmastree.com for more information.