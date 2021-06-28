 Skip to main content
UNCW offers guaranteed admission to CCC&TI students
HUDSON — Leadership from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute (CCC&TI) and the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) have signed an agreement to launch the Pathway to Excellence Partnership (PTE) program, which creates a seamless pathway for students who want to start at CCC&TI and continue their education at UNCW.

PTE will provide guaranteed admission to UNCW for CCC&TI students who complete an Associate in Arts or Associate in Science with a cumulative GPA of at least 2.5 in transferrable, college-level coursework. The program is now accepting students for the 2021 fall semester.

“By forging new partnerships, CCC&TI is able to expand opportunities for our students to continue their education and to save money,” CCC&TI President Mark Poarch said. “The guaranteed admission, extra advising and fee waivers all are a tremendous help to our transfer students, and we’re excited to partner with UNCW to provide this opportunity.”

To help CCC&TI students with the transition from community college to the university, UNCW will provide a transfer student success coordinator who will meet with students throughout each semester and work with CCC&TI advising staff. UNCW also will host an annual open house event for CCC&TI students, which will include application fee waivers for students transferring to UNCW.

For additional information on the program, students can contact Educational Partnerships Executive Director Jeff Link at 828-726-2606. To apply for the UNCW Pathway to Excellence program, students can visit: https://uncw.edu/admissions/caldwell-ccti-pathway-to-excellence-program.html

