Two Valdese residents arrested on drug charges; meth located during traffic stop

Eleven grams of methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop on U.S. 70.
Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle with inoperative tail lights at the 26th Street SW intersection shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
They located the methamphetamine along with six opiate pills and a small amount of US currency. Both the driver and passenger were arrested and charged.
Johnny Allen Wade, 31, of Valdese, and the driver of the vehicle, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule II controlled substances and simple possession of schedule IV controlled substances. He received a $22,000 secured bond.
Ashley Dawn Palmer, 27, of Valdese, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of narcotics. She also received at $22,000 secured bond.
Palmer was also served with outstanding charges for failing to appear on charges relating to a violation of Drug Recovery Court conditions and felony probation violation, according to the press release.
She received an additional $50,000 secured bond on the Drug Court violation charge and $5,000 on the felony probation violation.
“Great work by our Patrol Division,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “Our deputies are continually proactive in taking narcotics and wanted persons off our streets. Our Patrol Division works hard each day to keep our communities safe.”
