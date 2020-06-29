Two escaped Catawba County inmates arrested at Hickory hotel

Two inmates who escaped the Catawba Correctional Center last week were taken into custody by Hickory police and N.C. Division of Prisons officials Monday

Juan McDonald, 35, of Hickory, and Nhia Vue, 28, of Conover, were apprehended at the Baymont Inn in Hickory, Hickory Police Victim and Community Services Coordinator Chrystal Dieter said.

She said the men were arrested without incident early in the afternoon. Two other people were also arrested in the hotel but their identities and charges were not immediately available Monday afternoon.

McDonald was in prison for speeding to elude arrest charges while Vue was incarcerated on drug trafficking charges.

They now face additional charges for escaping.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported the escapes on Friday, saying the men had last been seen in the prison yard around 9 p.m. on Thursday. The department is investigating how the men escaped.

