You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two escaped Catawba County inmates arrested at Hickory hotel
0 comments

Two escaped Catawba County inmates arrested at Hickory hotel

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Two inmates who escaped the Catawba Correctional Center last week were taken into custody by Hickory police and N.C. Division of Prisons officials Monday

Juan McDonald, 35, of Hickory, and Nhia Vue, 28, of Conover, were apprehended at the Baymont Inn in Hickory, Hickory Police Victim and Community Services Coordinator Chrystal Dieter said.

She said the men were arrested without incident early in the afternoon. Two other people were also arrested in the hotel but their identities and charges were not immediately available Monday afternoon.

McDonald was in prison for speeding to elude arrest charges while Vue was incarcerated on drug trafficking charges.

They now face additional charges for escaping.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported the escapes on Friday, saying the men had last been seen in the prison yard around 9 p.m. on Thursday. The department is investigating how the men escaped.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson, Brenda Kay Geter
Obituaries

Johnson, Brenda Kay Geter

  • Updated

Brenda Kay Geter Johnson, 68, of Hickory, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m., a…

+2
McGee, Eric R.
Obituaries

McGee, Eric R.

  • Updated

June 19, 2020 Eric R. McGee, RN, 49, of Charlotte, formerly of Newton, a beloved son, brother, uncle, friend and accomplished registered nurse…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News