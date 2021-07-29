Tucker
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Hickory at Argyle Place Apartments.
When Janet Derr-Littman reads the phrase “I can’t breathe” she remembers George Floyd.
A Claremont man died in a two-vehicle crash in Conover Tuesday afternoon.
Two vehicles, including a pickup truck, were involved in a wreck on Interstate 40 on Wednesday morning.
Masks will be optional for students and employees in Catawba County Schools during the 2021-22 school year.
Lawsuit: Woman was fired after she complained a Tyson Foods manager harassed and sexually assaulted her
A Wilkes County woman said in a lawsuit that Tyson Foods officials fired her after she complained of harassment and assault by a manager. She said the manager repeatedly asked her to have sex with her and that after she complained, she was subjected to verbal abuse by him and another manager. She is seeking more than $5 million in damages.
Deputies find 30 grams of meth inside vehicle on Springs Road in Hickory; 2 from Alexander County arrested
A man and woman from Alexander County were arrested on Springs Road for possession of meth, according to a Catawba County Sheriffs Office news…
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man who has not been accounted for since July 13.
Three people were transported to area hospitals following a two-car crash on 12th Avenue NE on Monday afternoon.