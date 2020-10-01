Shalom: Consider welfare of everyone

We find ourselves in the midst of a season of enmity, of uncertainty, when the future is hazy at best, and stress levels for every age, gender, and ability are at an all-time high.
In the Hebrew Bible, we hear the Lord speak through the prophet Jeremiah to the Israelites who have been exiled from Jerusalem to Babylon. God’s people have been displaced: they are upset, they feel they cannot practice their religion the way they are used to, being in the temple where they believe God’s physical presence to be, making sacrifices … God’s people, the Israelites cannot accept their circumstances. They just wait. They have hatred in their hearts for the Babylonians and those they feel are responsible for their exile.
And then God speaks through the prophet Jeremiah to tell them that they should stop waiting and settle in. Build houses where you are. Plant gardens. Find spouses, have children. Do all the things that you would do if this would be your homeland. Seek the welfare of the city, for in its welfare is your welfare.
God speaks through the prophet Jeremiah to tell the people of God to seek the welfare of a place they hate, to seek the welfare of a people they hate. The word translated here as "welfare" is the Hebrew word "shalom." Seek the shalom of the city where you are. That Hebrew word "shalom" is so gorgeous — it is often translated as "welfare" or "peace," but has such a fuller meaning that our limited English can communicate. Shalom is the fullness of life, everything that makes one whole is found in shalom.
What would it be like for us to consider the welfare, or the shalom of everyone in our midst? Not just those who look like us, or love like us, or vote like us, or talk like us, but everyone. What could be possible for our communities if we were intimately concerned with the welfare of others, even those with whom we disagree, even those with whom we cannot bring ourselves to even try to understand, even those whom we might say that we hate?
With so much enmity in our world, this seems like the hardest possible thing to try and accomplish. We have dug out ditches and made our camps and have turned anyone who questions or disagrees with us into an enemy. We seemed to have moved beyond making attempts at civil discourse or respectful conversation. Snap judgments are made based on bumper stickers or hats. Rather than asking questions and practicing curiosity, we close ourselves off from anything that might challenge us or shake our confidence.
Many of refuse to consider the idea that we might have something to learn from an alternate point of view. And yet, we have this opportunity. There is this opportunity to practice a hospitality that doesn’t need for everyone to agree, but is intimately concerned with peace for each and every person in the community.
What does it mean to be intimately concerned with the welfare and the shalom of our enemies? If we consider the welfare of our enemies to be the same as our own welfare, how does that change our words? Our actions? Our relationships?
May we work together to seek the welfare, the shalom of our communities and may we be intimately concerned with the peace and wholeness and the shalom of absolutely everyone in our midst. May this be so.
The Rev. Jill V. Isola is pastor of Northminster Presbyterian Church.
