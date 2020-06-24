NC Gov. Cooper extends Safer At Home Phase Two, adds new face covering requirements

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that the state will remain in Safer At Home Phase Two for the next three weeks. This announcement comes after North Carolina saw it’s second highest increase of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in a single day.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 1,721 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Wednesday. The state total is now at 56,174 with 906 patients hospitalized, 1,271 deaths, and 36,921 recoveries.
Until now, face coverings had been strongly recommended. Under Wednesday’s executive order, people must wear face coverings when in public places where physical distancing is not possible, according to a press release from Cooper’s office.
“North Carolina is relying on the data and the science to lift restrictions responsibly, and right now our increasing numbers show we need to hit the pause button while we work to stabilize our trends,” said Cooper during a media briefing on Wednesday. “We need to all work together so we can protect our families and neighbors, restore our economy, and get people back to work and our children back to school.”
Certain businesses must have employees and customers wear face coverings, including retail businesses, restaurants, personal care and grooming; employees of child care centers and camps; state government agencies under the Governor’s Cabinet; workers and riders of transportation; and workers in construction/trades, manufacturing, agriculture, meat processing and healthcare and long-term care settings.
The executive order will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m. To read the full order, click here.
The order provides a list of exceptions to the face covering requirements that include:
- Individuals with certain medical or behavioral conditions or disabilities,
- Individuals under 11 years old,
- If a person is eating or drinking,
- If a person is exercising,
- If a person is attempting to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired,
- If a person is giving a speech for a broadcast or audience,
- Individuals who are working at home or in a personal vehicle,
- If wearing a face covering prevents an individual from seeing clearly while operating equipment or a vehicle,
- And children whose parents/guardians have been unable to place the face covering safely on their faces, or if the child is two years old or younger.
Businesses and organizations are required to enforce the face covering requirements, according to the executive order. Anyone who declines to wear a face covering should not be required to produce documentation or any other proof of a condition.
Local law enforcement organizations are not authorized to criminally enforce the face covering requirements, according to the executive order. But, if a business or organization does not allow entry to an employee, customer, or patron who refuses to wear a face covering and also refuses to leave the premises, law enforcement personnel can enforce trespassing laws.
Emily Willis is a general assignment reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!