NC Gov. Cooper extends Safer At Home Phase Two, adds new face covering requirements

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that the state will remain in Safer At Home Phase Two for the next three weeks. This announcement comes after North Carolina saw it’s second highest increase of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in a single day.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 1,721 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Wednesday. The state total is now at 56,174 with 906 patients hospitalized, 1,271 deaths, and 36,921 recoveries.

Until now, face coverings had been strongly recommended. Under Wednesday’s executive order, people must wear face coverings when in public places where physical distancing is not possible, according to a press release from Cooper’s office.

“North Carolina is relying on the data and the science to lift restrictions responsibly, and right now our increasing numbers show we need to hit the pause button while we work to stabilize our trends,” said Cooper during a media briefing on Wednesday. “We need to all work together so we can protect our families and neighbors, restore our economy, and get people back to work and our children back to school.”

Certain businesses must have employees and customers wear face coverings, including retail businesses, restaurants, personal care and grooming; employees of child care centers and camps; state government agencies under the Governor’s Cabinet; workers and riders of transportation; and workers in construction/trades, manufacturing, agriculture, meat processing and healthcare and long-term care settings.