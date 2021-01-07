Morganton names new public works director

MORGANTON — Burke County native Michael Chapman was promoted to director of Morganton's Public Works Department on Jan. 1, after former Director Scott Lookadoo retired. Chapman has worked for the City of Morganton since 2012.

Chapman was hired in 2012 as the City of Morganton’s purchasing agent and warehouse manager, and was promoted to deputy finance officer in 2017.

Chapman said he hopes he is able to continue to help Morganton grow and aid in completing large projects that will enable Morganton to achieve its long-term goals and continue being a hub for business, culture, recreation, and economic development in western North Carolina.

City Manager Sally Sandy said she has watched Chapman grow as a city employee, learning the ins and outs of the Public Works Department as he worked in his previous roles, and knows he is well-qualified for his new position.

Chapman lives in Burke County with his wife, Adrian, and two children, Katie and Clayton. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Accounting from Western Piedmont Community College, and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, as well as a Master of Business Administration degree, from Gardner-Webb University.