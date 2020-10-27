Lost a companion or spouse? Here's help

NEWTON — Recognizing that losing a spouse is one of life’s most profound losses, Carolina Caring is offering a free four-week support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion beginning on Monday, Nov. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. or Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief.

Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved one, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills.

The groups will meet via zoom, but space is limited. Contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, extension 3201 to register.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.