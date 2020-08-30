CVCC partners with business to offer barbering courses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College announces a partnership with local business Plush Kutz to offer barbering courses starting this fall.

Offered as short-term continuing education training, the barbering course will teach students to professionally style and cut men's and women's hair of all types. Students will learn about the implements and tools used in barbering, shaving, chemical services, skin treatment and the business aspect of barbering.

“We are extremely excited to partner with David Williams and Plush Kutz to expand career opportunities for our young people with a variety of choices for successful futures in our community,” said Garrett Hinshaw, CVCC president.

Plush Kutz, which is located 523 U.S. 70 SW in Hickory, has been in existence since 2001, providing products and services to its customers.

The Plush Kutz Barber College is located at 3248 20th Ave. SE in Newton and a part of the city of Hickory limits. Registration for barbering students will start on Sept. 14.

Williams, who owns Plush Kutz and also serves on the North Carolina Board of Barber Examiners, is thrilled about the partnership between his business and Catawba Valley Community College and what it exactly means to the community.