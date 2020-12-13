Column: Stay connected with your coworkers during pandemic

It is undeniable that most workers have experienced a change in scenery during the last nine months. Perhaps you traded in your cubicle for an at-home office, and now you share a workspace with cute, furry, four-legged coworkers and/or tiny humans who have perfected the art of needing something mid-Zoom meeting. Or maybe you still work onsite, only now you find yourself coated with copious amounts of hand sanitizer at every turn.

This familiar–yet-unfamiliar routine can be isolating. Gone are the days of lunch meetings and stopping to chat with your favorite coworker in the hall. For the foreseeable future, conference rooms are out, and coffee tables and makeshift desks are in. Thanks to electronic communication and virtual meetings, you and your coworkers are “connected”, but it may feel like you don’t have the same relationships that you did pre-pandemic.

Why do those relationships matter? Research has found that employees who feel personally connected to coworkers produce higher-quality work and are more engaged with the people they serve.