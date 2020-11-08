Column: Avoiding job burnout during difficult times

Whether you have maintained consistent employment during the pandemic, have had to switch jobs due to closures and budget cuts, or are focusing your efforts on finding your next employment opportunity, burnout is a looming issue for many of us.
The stress of 2020 has taken a toll on the mental health of many people. This past June, a CDC survey found that 31 percent of U.S. adults were experiencing depression and anxiety symptoms — three times higher than at the same time in 2019. This year has shown us that now, more than ever, focusing on our mental health and overall wellness needs to be a priority.
The changes we’ve faced in recent months span our personal and professional lives and add substantial work to our already-full plates. Many businesses have had to revamp strategies and offer new services and products in order to stay afloat, resulting in unfamiliar roles and responsibilities for employees. You may find yourself tasked with learning new skills while navigating a new business model. To adapt, we shift into overdrive — a fast track that often leads to burnout.
If you are feeling overwhelmed or just need a little stress relief, these tips can help you attain a level of grounding and stability:
1. Take a break. To cope with feelings of stress, find a daily activity that brings you joy. Your activity can last five minutes or an hour (only you know how much time you have to commit). This is one simple way to give yourself control and a well-deserved break. Taking time for yourself — no matter how long or short — can have lasting effects on your mental and physical health. A few suggestions:
o Take a walk outside. Fresh air and exercise help clear your mind and boost immunity. Studies have found that walking for 30 minutes, three or more times a week can improve your self-esteem and cognitive functions while reducing depression, anxiety, and negative mood. Pressed for time? You get the same health benefits from three 10-minute walks each day.
o Read a new book or reread an old favorite.
o Disconnect from screen time and technology (just make sure not to schedule this during your newly-prominent Zoom meetings).
2. Treat your job hunt as your job. Looking for employment is time-consuming and stressful. Pursuing uncertain leads or facing rejection can result in feelings of despair regarding your future. Many job seekers experience burnout, succumbing to the mentality of "this application is all or nothing." When job hunting, consider the process your full-time job and schedule your days accordingly (including non-working hours). This provides structure and will prepare you for success in your next job. Remember the classic story of The Tortoise and the Hare, which proved that “slow-and-steady wins the race”? Channel your inner tortoise and ask the hare to take a break. As with life in general, the job hunt should be considered a marathon, not a sprint.
3. Make work-life integration the goal. With technology providing near-constant connectivity, the work-life balance approach has evolved to a goal of work-life integration. With so many people working from home the lines between work and personal are increasingly blurred, both in terms of time as well as physical space. Find ways to make work and personal time complement each other rather than compete.
4. Ask for help. I think we can all agree that we are living in challenging (and strange) times. Take advantage of local resources for both employment and self-care needs. There are many organizations that offer assistance such as NCWorks, Catawba Valley Community College and Goodwill. You can also find groups in your community (virtually and in-person) that share common interests. These networks can help you establish personal and professional goals while providing a supportive "tribe.”
Think of mental health management as an investment in yourself. When you take time to address your own stress, you will have more energy to support your loved ones and tackle your short- and long-term goals…not just in 2020, but in the future.
Jordan Joines is the employment services manager at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina’s Workforce Development Center in Iredell County.
