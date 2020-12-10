Catawba County hires assistant county manager

Catawba County hired a new assistant county manager to start at the end of this year.

Alison Alexander, most recently a deputy county administrator in South Carolina, will fill the position left open after Bob Miracle resigned in August.

Alexander will start Dec. 29, according to a press release from the county. Her annual salary will be $135,000.

Alexander most recently worked as a deputy county administrator in Lancaster County, South Carolina, where she managed two divisions that involved planning, parks, building services, information technology, human resources and risk management.

Before that, Alexander was the town manager of Laurel Park in North Carolina. She started her career as assistant town manager in Waynesville.

“I’m excited to join the team at Catawba County and become a part of the community,” Alexander said in the press release. “My career has taken me from small towns in western North Carolina to a fast-growing South Carolina county in the Charlotte metro area. I’m looking forward to returning to North Carolina and working with and for the people of Catawba County.”