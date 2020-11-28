Avoid job scams during holiday season

CHARLOTTE — Retailers and shippers traditionally hire seasonal workers to fulfill the demands of holiday shoppers whether they are online or in person. These jobs may be a great way to make extra money, but when looking for something part-time or to fill the gap until a better opportunity comes along, the Better Business Bureau has some suggestions to make the seasonal job hunt successful.

Being proactive in finding the right opportunity is key, but so is watching out for a job that just seems too good to be true.

● Employers will never ask for payment upfront for a job. Beware of businesses that ask applicants to pay for job supplies, application, or training fees. These expenses are the responsibility of the employer ... and a big red flag that something is wrong.

● Be wary of job offers that don’t require an interview. Even during the peak hiring season, reputable companies prefer to talk to top job candidates before hiring them.

● Be wary of big money for small jobs. If an employer is promising outrageously good wages for what seems like simple tasks such as reshipping packages, stuffing envelopes, or answering phones, this is a red flag. These too-good-to-be-true offers are an attempt to steal your personal information from a fake job application, and can take a long time to recover from.

● Never work for a company before they hire you. A legitimate company will not ask potential applicants to complete complex projects before making an official offer. Before beginning any work, request an offer letter or confirmation in writing of what the job entails, including an official start date and compensation details.