Community college offers new scholarship

HUDSON — The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has announced the establishment of the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund by the Bernhardt family.

The fund, created in June 2020, awards two $2,000 scholarships to African American students with demonstrated financial need. The students must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and demonstrate campus or community involvement. In addition to the funds, mentors to help guide and support the recipients are also provided.

“CCC&TI is honored with the establishment of the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship endowment, which will help provide even more opportunity for our African American students,” said Mark Poarch, president of CCC&TI.

The first two recipients of these awards were named in fall 2020. They are Darien Farley of Denver, N.C., and Quiariana Miller of Lenoir.

Farley is a CCC&TI baseball player who transferred to CCC&TI from Erskine College and currently holds a 3.4 GPA. He is enrolled in the Associate in Arts program and plans to transfer to a university to pursue a career in sports management.