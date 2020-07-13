CCC&TI, Gardner-Webb sign co-admission agreements

HUDSON — Leadership from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute (CCC&TI) and Gardner-Webb University have announced four new agreements that will create seamless pathways for students who want to start at CCC&TI and continue their education at Gardner-Webb.
Providing a pathway for students who plan to earn a bachelor’s degree, the Bulldog Bound Co-Admission Program will provide students who complete certain two-year associate degrees at CCC&TI with a 2.25 GPA or higher with guaranteed admission to Gardner-Webb to finish their undergraduate degree. The Bulldog Bound program is designed to provide students with affordable access to higher education and additional support services during their time at CCC&TI for a successful transition to Gardner-Webb.
Additional agreements signed July 9 will provide pathways for students to start at CCC&TI then transfer to Gardner-Webb in more specialized degree programs, including nursing, business and human services. All four agreements go into effect immediately.
Bulldog Bound students will have up to three years to complete their Associate in Arts (AA), Associate in Science (AS), Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation (AATP), Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation (ASTP), Associate in Fine Arts (AFA), or Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree before enrolling at Gardner-Webb. Bulldog Bound students will also benefit from waived application fees at Gardner-Webb, coordinated financial aid programs, coordinated degree completion, on-site admissions and academic advising.
Students seeking additional information on the Bulldog Bound Co-Admission Program or the new agreements with Gardner-Webb, can contact Director of Enrollment Management Dennis Seagle at 828-726-2705, Student Engagement and Educational Partnerships Executive Director Jeff Link at 828-726-2606 or Watauga Campus Student Services Director Dr. Kim Van Wie at 828-297-2185.
