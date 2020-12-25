Bikes for Tykes depends on generosity

HICKORY — Thanks to many generous donations, this year's Bikes for Tykes program was highly successful. The Bikes for Tykes program is an effort to benefit needy children served by the Catawba County Christmas Bureau.

“I am very proud of the efforts of so many people who worked together to make Christmas special for those less fortunate in our community. Their actions represent the true meaning of the season,” said Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson.

In the annual Bikes for Tykes campaign, the Hickory Fire Department and other area firefighters, in conjunction with the Christmas Bureau, ask for new and like-new bikes and tricycles for needy children to be given out during the Catawba County Christmas Bureau.

Due to the generosity of Hedrick Honda Cars, Century Furniture, Cosmo Motors, ZF Chassis Components, Velofix, Peoples Bank, The Spokes Group, the Cedars Neighborhood Association, Bill McDonald Scholarship fund and caring citizens, enough money was donated to purchase more than 560 bikes this year.

The bikes were then assembled by firefighters and friends from St. Stephens, Conover, Claremont, Newton, and Hickory.