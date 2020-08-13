Safety calls the shots at Hot Yoga Newton

It’s been fits and starts for a new Catawba County yoga studio.
Hot Yoga Newton was supposed to have opened with fanfare and a ribbon cutting on April 17. COVID-19 changed all that, but it was no match for studio owner Ashley Moose’s determination to get the poses going as soon as possible, even if it meant reduced class sizes, lots of distancing and disinfecting, and following guidelines put forth by Gov. Roy Cooper.
With safety calling the shots, Ashley’s begun offering something the Catawba Valley didn’t have: a place where every yoga class is hot, hot, hot.
Let me introduce you to Ashley, and then I’ll get into this business of practicing yoga in a hot room as well as tell you how Ashley has incorporated community give-back into her new business.
Ashley made her way from Charlotte to Newton by way of marriage to Newton attorney Ben Moose. The pair met when Ben was in law school in Charlotte. They married in 2015.
Ashley had experienced her first yoga class as a student six years prior to marrying Ben. “I loved everything about it,” she stated. At the time, she had a stressful job in event planning and catering and had developed anxiety with panic attacks and stomach troubles. Her doctor suggested changing jobs. “I couldn’t do that at that time,” Ashley shared.
The hot yoga classes, “hot flow yoga,” as Ashley called it, gave her relief. “It changed how I reacted to things like work situations,” she explained, going so far as to say it saved her — physically and emotionally.
Yoga was Ashley’s lifesaver a second time after the birth of her first child, which coincided with moving to Newton. She was postpartum, in unfamiliar surroundings, and knew no one except Ben and his family. Ashley headed for Yoga with an Edge, a Yoga Alliance accredited studio in Hickory, and took a class under owner Vicki Vanderlinden. “That provided relief,” said Ashley.
“It’s the breathing that helps me,” she said. “To take it off the mat and out the door and apply the tools from yoga to everyday life and situations. I’m just prone to anxiety. I have to find tools.”
Ashley continued studying yoga under Vicki, racking up 235 hours of training by 2015. In 2019, Ashley earned another 300 hours. Both levels prepare individuals to be instructors. Now, she’s working toward putting an “E” for “experienced educator” in front of her designation as an “RYT” or “registered yoga teacher.” To get the “E,” Ashley must teach 1,000 hours.
Now, back to the beginning. The plan was to teach hot yoga in her newly set-up studio in downtown Newton. Hot yoga means the temperature in the studio is hot — 90 degrees plus. Ashley said that once she got her studio ready in early March, she offered “pop-up” classes for free “just to get people in the door.” She called them “Intro to Heat” classes and set the thermostat between 75 and 80 degrees.
Before Ashley could officially open, she had to close. Not to be deterred, she held yoga classes in the front yard of her and Ben’s Newton home. No charge. Just donations, which went to the Corner Table soup kitchen in Newton. Ashley’s plan all along has been to designate certain days as free to participants with the hope that they’ll make donations to the day’s intended charity — either money or something that the charity needs, such as canned goods or supplies.
On July 6, Ashley was able to open Hot Yoga Newton’s doors but with strict guidelines, such as only 10 people, including the teacher, in the studio and each participant having a doctor’s order to be there. Ashley takes people’s temperatures, doesn’t allow anyone to wear shoes in the studio, requires folks to bring their own mats and equipment, and so forth. I’ve seen the studio. It’s big, plenty big enough for yogis to spread out. “People are abiding by the rules,” said Ashley.
Hot Yoga Newton’s days of operation vary. Interested individuals can check the studio’s website, Instagram, and Facebook for upcoming classes. Ashley asks that people sign up for times and days and pay online. Class times are 6 a.m., 6 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and the types of instruction include a hot-core class, hot flow, and deep stretch.
Speaking about hot flow, Ashley said she earned certification in this style in January 2020 at a Greensboro studio. She said it’s “a Baptiste power flow sequence called Journey into Power.” One must be certified to teach it, Ashley pointed out, saying it’s “out of the Baptiste Institution in Boston. They have affiliate studios all over. An instructor from there came down to Greensboro to the Dancing Dog Yoga Studio.”
Baptiste yoga, named for its creator Baron Baptiste, “is meditative,” Ashley offered. “You’re breathing and have this focused gaze. The sequence of postures (poses) is always the same, so you can totally focus and breathe.”
Besides teaching at her studio, Ashley leads a non-hot yoga 10 a.m. group on Saturday mornings at Novel, a taproom in downtown Newton. Some are yoga-and-brunch classes, with Newton’s Narrow Coffee and Nosh supplying the food, and some are yoga-and-a-drink sessions. Ashley said most people opt for mimosas on those days.
“And I’m working on a farmers’ market,” Ashley threw in. She wants to work with master gardeners to get a market going in Newton. “This is a dream that’s gotten slowed down by the virus,” she said. “My vision is that people will come to downtown on Saturdays, take a class at Novel, then go to the farmers’ market, and then shop downtown.”
The way Ashley has embraced her new home city and works to support it is admirable. Every city needs a bunch of Ashleys.
And yoga, she’ll tell you. “It’s for everyone,” she concluded. “I did it pregnant, postpartum, at my fittest, at my heaviest.” It’s something that’s remained constant since she began practicing it. She’s run a marathon, some half marathons, engaged in spin classes as a student and a teacher, and attended Burn Boot Camp in Hickory. Ashley may go this way and that as far as athletic endeavors are concerned but never wavers from doing yoga.
Hot Yoga Newton is located at 109 N. College Ave., Newton. For more information, visit www.hotyoganewton.com, call 828-244-1736, or email hotyoganewton@gmail.com.
