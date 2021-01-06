Local runners return to action today

Some of the best long-distance runners in the state take to the course today, as two area conferences are scheduled to hold their cross country championship meets.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference at South Caldwell High: Boys 3:30 p.m., Girls 4:10 p.m.
Watauga is the heavy favorite to win team competitions in both the boys' and girls' meet. During the contested conference 5K meets, the Pioneers won three duals with a perfect 15-point score (placing all five scoring runners in the top five), and just before the holiday break, captured the virtual conference meet with another 15-point score. Six different runners have run the 17 best times recorded in the conference 5K meets. They are led by Sidra Miller, the only conference girl to run a sub-19-minute 5K at 18:34.11. She also has three of the top four times in the conference this season. Others to watch are Sophie Beach, who has the second-best time at 19:35.37, and Gwendolyn Anderson (20:20.00).
A pair of underclassmen have led St. Stephens this season. Freshman Daniela Flores Gutierrez has the best time (21:37.90) outside of Watauga runners and paced the Indians at all four 5K meets. Sophomore Sarah McNeil (best time 21:52.80) has also had a strong season as the Indians' number two runner.
For Hickory, the Red Tornadoes are led by senior Laney Dettlebach (21:40) and junior Lauren Lyerly (22;25), who were first and second for the team at all three 5Ks contested.
The top runners for the other conference teams include Freedom’s Lee Kania (22:05.00), South Caldwell’s Madison Austin (23:05.20) and Galilea Reyes (24:34). McDowell did not field a girls team.
The Pioneers are looking to defend their 3A West Region title and, like the girls, look to be the favorite today. Rien Freeman (16:28.36 best time) and Korben Anderson (16:52.50) are the lone runners to finish under 17 minutes in the 5K, with Freeman doing so twice. Watauga runners have the top nine times and 13 of the top 15.
St. Stephens is looking for a second straight appearance in the 3A state meet and are led by junior Jackson Black, who had the conference’s best time (17:25) outside of Watauga and sophomore Isaac Cruz (17:26.20), who was 70th at last year’s state meet.
Alexander Central could challenge St. Stephens for second, as Luke Kiziah (17:53) and Colten Matthews (18:28) have had steady seasons for the Cougars.
Hickory’s Jack McIntosh has the best time (17:48.82) among the Red Tornadoes' crew, while Christopher Brittain (18:17) and Colby Anderson (18:26) have paced Freedom High.
The top runners among the two 4A schools is South Caldwell’s Anthony Baverso (17:41.10) and Emir Juarez-Azpeitia (18:26) of McDowell.
Among the conference’s 3A schools, the top three boys and girls teams will advance to regionals, along with the top two individuals not on a qualifying team, if they finish in the top 12. In the 4A part of the split, only the top team for boys and girls will advance, plus the top individual in the top 12.
South Fork 2A Conference at North Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.
North Lincoln is looking for its fourth straight 2A title and its domination of a good South Fork 2A Conference should prepare the Knights for the task. Senior Miles Phillips currently holds the best time among all 2A West Region runners, as he ran a 15:39.60 5K at an invitation meet in Charlotte before the holiday break. Phillips and fellow senior Jacob Scott both have run two sub-16-minute races this season. Both were in the top 10 at last season’s state meet. As a team, North Lincoln individuals have 22 of the top 26 times among scoring runners (top five at each meet) this season.
The one runner to break the North Lincoln monopoly is Grant Howlett (16;12.80), who cleared the 17-minute mark four times this season. As a team, Lake Norman Charter was fourth at the 2019 state meet.
Among Catawba County schools, Bandys has the best chance to make some noise, as the Trojans have the three runners with the next best times in the conference outside of North Lincoln’s crew and Howlett. Seniors David Birkhofer (17:24.45), Bryson Burkett (17:47.21) and junior Grant Parham (17:39.55) all have shots at top-10 finishes today.
Just behind that trio is Hunter Smathers (17:47.99), who is one of six sophomores for Maiden.
The top runner for Newton-Conover is senior Eli Chellman, who has a team-best time of 18:22.39.
The girls' meet figures to be another race of domination by last years’ 2A state runner-up North Lincoln, which returns defending 2A state champion Angie Allen to the course. Allen currently has the state’s top mark the season at 17:47.80, which is 55 seconds faster than her championship time in 2019. Allen currently owns the top four times by a conference runner. She, along with Bella Wood and Lori Galvan, have 12 of the top 14 times turned in by a South Fork runner.
Lincolnton sophomore runner Katherine Hopkins is the lone interloper with a best time of 19:11.99.
Lake Norman Charter was fourth at the 2019 2A state meet and return Abby Farris (20:28.41), who was third at the meet.
Bandys returns a state meet runner of its own, as junior Lauren Buckminster — 38th at the meet in Kernersville — has paced the Trojans all season and has a best time of 20:26.96.
Maiden senior Noelle Poovey has led the Blue Devils this year and is looking to make the regional. Her season’s best time is 20:27:39.
The top four boys teams and the top three girls teams will advance to regionals. Among individuals not on the teams to advance, the top four boys and top three girls will also go to regionals if they finish in the top 12.