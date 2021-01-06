Local runners return to action today

Watauga is the heavy favorite to win team competitions in both the boys' and girls' meet. During the contested conference 5K meets, the Pioneers won three duals with a perfect 15-point score (placing all five scoring runners in the top five), and just before the holiday break, captured the virtual conference meet with another 15-point score. Six different runners have run the 17 best times recorded in the conference 5K meets. They are led by Sidra Miller, the only conference girl to run a sub-19-minute 5K at 18:34.11. She also has three of the top four times in the conference this season. Others to watch are Sophie Beach, who has the second-best time at 19:35.37, and Gwendolyn Anderson (20:20.00).