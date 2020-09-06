For college football on TV, 'the season itself is the story'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The networks that televise college football are adjusting to a smaller inventory of games because many conferences won't be playing this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They also know there's no guarantee all the games still on the schedule will be played. Cases of COVID-19 have spiked on many college campuses, and conferences continue to formulate testing protocols for players and coaches.

Ilan Ben-Hanan, who oversees ESPN's four college networks, said broadcasters will need to be flexible about postponements, cancellations and other changes for the foreseeable future.

"We've had day-to-day and hour-to-hour discussions with conference partners. It is really just a matter of being responsive and solution-oriented. It is up to the leagues and they will do what is best," he said. "We are a media partner. It is up to the schools and the conference if they want to stage events.

"We're excited for it to get going and will keep our fingers crossed."

Tag Garson, a senior vice president at Wasserman Sports, said the biggest storyline going into the season isn't about any team or player.