Crawdads Corner: We're dedicated with a passion for people

I wanted to provide some insight on what I believe it takes to be a successful employee in the sports and entertainment industry.

One of the first traits that comes to mind is dedication. Working in the sporting world can mean a lot of long and odd hours. Signing up for a full-time position means one must be willing to make a commitment day in and day out and that no matter how tired you may be, you will give your best effort that day. Some homestands can feel longer than others but keeping focus on creating an exciting event each day is at the core of what we do.

The next trait I believe plays a role for myself and other members on our staff is having vision of the future. Being a visionary can look different for every person. For me, working in group sales, my vision is that I will be able to reach out to each person in our community and connect them with the Crawdads so that we can enhance their lives. At the end of the day I want to know that I was able to create a lasting impact for other people. Our staff is always looking to turn our ideas into a positive impact not only at the stadium, but out in the community as well.