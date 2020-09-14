Crawdads Corner: We're dedicated with a passion for people

I wanted to provide some insight on what I believe it takes to be a successful employee in the sports and entertainment industry.
One of the first traits that comes to mind is dedication. Working in the sporting world can mean a lot of long and odd hours. Signing up for a full-time position means one must be willing to make a commitment day in and day out and that no matter how tired you may be, you will give your best effort that day. Some homestands can feel longer than others but keeping focus on creating an exciting event each day is at the core of what we do.
The next trait I believe plays a role for myself and other members on our staff is having vision of the future. Being a visionary can look different for every person. For me, working in group sales, my vision is that I will be able to reach out to each person in our community and connect them with the Crawdads so that we can enhance their lives. At the end of the day I want to know that I was able to create a lasting impact for other people. Our staff is always looking to turn our ideas into a positive impact not only at the stadium, but out in the community as well.
Enthusiasm also goes a long way in this industry. My personality falls more towards being an introvert, but it is impossible for me to not get excited about the greatest sport on earth. Growing up in a baseball family, my favorite season during the year has always been baseball season. It has always been a topic that energizes me, and I love being able to speak with fans and coworkers each day about what is going on in the world of baseball. Like myself, you do not have to be an extrovert to be successful, but it is hard to enjoy this line of work if you are not enthusiastic about what you are doing. Between all the new initiatives and events that occur each year, the Crawdads staff never run out of ideas that keep us excited about what is coming next.
Another successful characteristic is adaptability. I am sure many of you have attended games where a rain shower popped up out of nowhere and have seen firsthand how quickly we must adjust. Many things around the ballpark do not go according to plan, but that is where being able to adapt quickly plays a role. Across Minor League Baseball as a whole right now people are seeing in real time how resilient and adaptable employees must be to find success. With the 2020 season being cancelled, we as an industry have found different ways to be able to reach out to our communities. For us in Hickory, that has meant shifting from our primary focus of putting on 70 Crawdads games to hosting various baseball tournaments, a couple of parking lot fireworks shows, and even a kickball league.
Finally, the most important attribute in my opinion is passion. Specifically having a passion for people. No matter who you ask around the stadium, you will find that helping others is our focus. All the other traits I have listed allude to this. The goal of our staff is to create a lifelong impact for the community that has so graciously supported us. I look forward to seeing how we accomplish this goal in the coming future and hope that you will join us in 2021!
Daniel Barkley is director of group sales for the Hickory Crawdads minor league baseball team. He has been with the team since 2015.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!